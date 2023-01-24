Accused held for brandishing weapons on social media

Our crime correspondent

Islamabad: The Khanna police have arrested an accused involved in displaying weapons on social media and recovered weapons with ammunition from his possession, police said.

The Islamabad police have intensified crackdown on the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. The Khanna police, upon getting direction of the police high ups, arrested an accused involved in disp­laying weap­ons on social media and recovered weapons with ammunition from his possession. The accused was identified as Zafar. Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.