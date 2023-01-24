DC holds open court

LAHORE:Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali held an open court in his office and heard the public complaints against various departments, here on Monday. He listened to people's problems and issued necessary instructions.
On-the-spot directives were also issued for redressing complaints and directed the departments concerned to improve the quality of service for providing maximum relief to the general public.
The DC assured the applicants of an early resolution of their issues and directed the officers concerned to take necessary steps in this regard. The DC is holding an open court on daily basis from 10am to 11am in his office. He assured the general public that their complaints would be redressed on emergency basis in the open court.
