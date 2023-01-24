Cold, partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Cold and partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to continue over upper parts during next few days. They predicted that rain (snow over hills) was expected in Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while moderate to heavy rain/snowfall was expected at a few places in Kashmir. They added that cold and dry weather was expected in other parts of the country.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Kalam, Pattan, Malam Jabba, Parachinar, Dir, Mirkhani, Drosh, Chitral, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Murree and Chillas while snowfall was recorded at Kalam, Parachinar, Malam Jabba, Dir and Murree. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -13°C, while in Lahore, it was 7.5°C and maximum was 19.5°C.