Illegal structures demolished

LAHORE:In a major operation against illegal construction and commercialisation activities, LDA’s Town Planning wing demolished many structures here on Monday.

The demolition operation was led by Director Town Planning IV Ms Sidra along with her team. Heavy contingents of police were also accompanying the LDA team. During the operation, the team of TP-IV demolished an illegal marquee structure at Ameerpura Jungian at Pine Avenue, a commercial type construction at 74 Naaz Town, an illegal commercial construction at 103 A Naaz Town, an illegal commercial hall, an illegal commercial hall Near Audit & Account Main Road, an illegal marquee structure on Raiwind Road, a commercial hall at Plot No.6 Block-B OPF Housing Society, two illegal commercial markets near Bashir Homes, an illegal conversion office was sealed in Block-B OPF and a construction in deviation from approved plan demolished at 275 UET society.