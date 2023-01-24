Illegal structures demolished

LAHORE:In a major operation against illegal construction and commercialisation activities, LDA’s Town Planning wing demolished many structures here on Monday.
The demolition operation was led by Director Town Planning IV Ms Sidra along with her team. Heavy contingents of police were also accompanying the LDA team. During the operation, the team of TP-IV demolished an illegal marquee structure at Ameerpura Jungian at Pine Avenue, a commercial type construction at 74 Naaz Town, an illegal commercial construction at 103 A Naaz Town, an illegal commercial hall, an illegal commercial hall Near Audit & Account Main Road, an illegal marquee structure on Raiwind Road, a commercial hall at Plot No.6 Block-B OPF Housing Society, two illegal commercial markets near Bashir Homes, an illegal conversion office was sealed in Block-B OPF and a construction in deviation from approved plan demolished at 275 UET society.
LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority Monday sealed a cuisine restaurant located in Johar Town vicinity on non-payment of...
LAHORE:Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali held an open court in his office and heard the public complaints...
LAHORE:Cold and partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded that instead of holding polls in two provinces, early general...
LAHORE:The last date for registration of UET’s Engineering Colleges Entrance Test , for admissions in BSc...
Lahore:The new Bishop of Lahore, The Rt. Rev. Nadeem Kamran along with other Bishops, Bishop Alexander John Malik and...
Comments