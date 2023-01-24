Two die in fire incidents

LAHORE:A 60-year-old woman and a one-year-old girl died while another received burns in separate fire incidents in the City on Monday.
Rescue 1122 fire service controlled the fire and shifted the victims to hospital. In the first incident, fire erupted in a house near Kalma Chowk. Two minors identified as Emaan Babar, 1, and Abdul Rehman, 5, received burns. They were rushed to hospital where Emaan died while her brother Abdul Rehman, 5, is under treatment. In another incident, in Burki, a 60-year-old woman received burns when fire erupted in a house in Gawaha village. She was rushed to hospital where she died.
