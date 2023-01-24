Smuggled goods worth Rs55m seized

LAHORE:In pursuance of an information, Lahore Customs has seized a huge quantity of smuggled cloth, welding electrodes, crockery, skimmed milk, cinnamon seeds, motorcycle chain etc. that was being shifted from Karachi to Lahore via Railway Cargo.
The operation was conducted at Railway goods godown, Misri Shah. The approximate value of seized goods and vehicle was Rs55 million. Chief Collectorate (Central) Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhry appreciated the efforts of Collector Ali Abbas Gardezi and his team and directed them to continue with their crackdown.
LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority Monday sealed a cuisine restaurant located in Johar Town vicinity on non-payment of...
LAHORE:Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali held an open court in his office and heard the public complaints...
LAHORE:Cold and partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded that instead of holding polls in two provinces, early general...
LAHORE:The last date for registration of UET’s Engineering Colleges Entrance Test , for admissions in BSc...
LAHORE:In a major operation against illegal construction and commercialisation activities, LDA’s Town Planning wing...
