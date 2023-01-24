Smuggled goods worth Rs55m seized

LAHORE:In pursuance of an information, Lahore Customs has seized a huge quantity of smuggled cloth, welding electrodes, crockery, skimmed milk, cinnamon seeds, motorcycle chain etc. that was being shifted from Karachi to Lahore via Railway Cargo.

The operation was conducted at Railway goods godown, Misri Shah. The approximate value of seized goods and vehicle was Rs55 million. Chief Collectorate (Central) Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhry appreciated the efforts of Collector Ali Abbas Gardezi and his team and directed them to continue with their crackdown.