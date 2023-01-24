THQ hospital Fort Munro to be handed over to health dept

LAHORE:A high-level meeting was held in Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department under the chairmanship of secretary health Dr Irshad Ahmad to finalise modalities for operationalisation of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Fort Munro, Dera Ghazi Khan.

The meeting was informed that the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Fort Munro, would be handed over back to the health department in July this year after finalising all modalities decided in consultation with Pakistan Air Force which has already administrative control of the health facility.

The meeting was attended by PAF Air Commodore Muhammad Qamar and Group Captain Jawad, besides Special Secretary Development Dr Shehnshah Faisal Azeem, Additional Secretary Sajjad Ahmed and deputy secretaries concerned.

Dr Irshad Ahmad said that the THQ hospital was extending best medical care to the patients of South Punjab and adjacent areas of Balochistan across the border. He held out assurance that quality and standard of the hospital in respect of healthcare would be maintained after taking over of the health facility by the department. Secretary health directed to constitute a high-level committee to finalise all modalities relating to HR, budget, equipment and other affairs at the earliest.