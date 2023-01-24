Three arrested for stealing vehicles’ mirrors

LAHORE:Liaqatabad police have arrested three suspects involved in stealing imported vehicles mirrors on Monday. The arrested suspects were identified as Imran, Toseef and Rauf.

The suspects were busy in their theft bid in Q-Block, Model Town when a patrolling team noticed. The suspects on finding police party tried to run away. The team intercepted them and arrested. A handgun and the stolen mirrors were recovered from the suspects. A case was registered against them.

ARRESTED FOR HARASSING STEP-DAUGHTER: A suspect involved in sexually harassment of his 12-year-old step-daughter was arrested by Chowki Super Town police.

The wife of the suspect Arsalan Zafar had registered a complaint to police against him. The suspect had lured her to a room and conducted indecent activities. When the victim’s mother came to know about it, she alerted police. Police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

STUDENT TORTURED: A university student was tortured in the Raiwind area. The victim Rana Samiullah registered a complaint before police that he was a student. The suspects Billo Khokhar, Faizan and others intercepted him at his university gate and harassed him.

They were carrying clubs and weapons, tortured him over a minor issue of exchange of words. He suffered head injuries.

ACCIDENTS: Eight people died, whereas 1,171 were injured 1,102 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 636 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 535 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.