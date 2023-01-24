 
Rangers, police arrest ‘street criminal’

By Our Correspondent
January 24, 2023

Rangers and police in a joint intelligence-based operation arrested a robber on Monday. According to the Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the suspect, Adil, was arrested during a raid in Korangi’s Ibrahim Hyderi area. He was said to be involved in various street crime cases and robberies.

Three stolen motorcycles, seven mobile phones, arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession. The suspect has been handed over to police for further legal action.

