Customs foils bid to smuggle foreign currency

Customs personnel seized foreign currency by foiling smuggling bid at Jinnah International Airport on Monday.
Syed Irfan Ali, spokesman for the Customs, said the customs officials seized 100,000 Saudi riyals from the bag of a passenger, Hassan Gul, who was travelling to Saudi Arabia by flight SV-409 from Karachi. A case has been registered against the passenger under the Customs Act.
Ali said customs collector Dr Nadeem Memon and additional collector Asadullah Larik had issued special instructions to the officers posted at the airport to play their full role to curb the smuggling of currency and contraband goods. They told the officials to use all available resources and suppress the elements that harmed the country’s economy.
