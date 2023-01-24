Water for all

The water crisis in our country and the world has reached frightening proportions. Access to clean and safe water is a basic human right, yet millions of people are currently facing water shortages, contamination and a lack of sanitation. Population growth, climate change and poor management of water resources are some of the main causes behind the crisis. As a result, many countries are struggling to access the water they need for drinking, farming, and industry.
The situation is particularly dire in rural and low-income regions, where people often have to travel long distances to access water and are at a higher risk of water-borne diseases. It’s crucial that we implement policies to address the water crisis. This includes investing in infrastructure and technology to improve water management and distribution, protecting and preserving our water resources and implementing policies to promote conservation and efficient use of water. Governments, multilateral organizations and the global private sector should work together to address this crisis and ensure that everyone has a clean and reliable water supply.
Zainab Hassan
Wah Cantt
