 
close
Tuesday January 24, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Let the games begin

January 24, 2023

The schedule for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been announced. The tournament will kick-off on February 13 in Multan and culminate on March 19 in Lahore.

As a fan of the PSL, I can’t wait for things to get started. Hopefully, this edition will be the biggest and most exciting one yet.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat

Comments