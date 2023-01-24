Let the games begin

The schedule for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been announced. The tournament will kick-off on February 13 in Multan and culminate on March 19 in Lahore.
As a fan of the PSL, I can’t wait for things to get started. Hopefully, this edition will be the biggest and most exciting one yet.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Turbat
