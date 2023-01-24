History’s lessons

Pakistan is a classic example of a country which continues to ignore the lessons from its own history and that of the world at large. It is foolish to commit the same mistakes again and again in the strange hope of somehow getting a better outcome this time.

After years of going round in circles, we find ourselves stuck rather than moving forward. The best way to attain progress and prosperity is through plans and decisions informed by history. But that is precisely what we avoid.

Nadil Rahim Buksh

Islamabad