Gold up Rs950/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs950 per tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs188,150 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs814 to Rs161,308. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $3 to $1,924 per ounce.

Silver rates increased by Rs20 to Rs2,100 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also rose by Rs17.15 to Rs1,800.41. The local jewellers said gold rates remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.