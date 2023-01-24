Gold up Rs950/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs950 per tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs188,150 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs814 to Rs161,308. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $3 to $1,924 per ounce.
Silver rates increased by Rs20 to Rs2,100 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also rose by Rs17.15 to Rs1,800.41. The local jewellers said gold rates remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.
KARACHI: A digital lending platform for ecommerce in the Middle East and Central Asia ZoodPay has entered into a...
NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset management arm will significantly reduce the $59 billion of alternative...
TOKYO: Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just...
LAHORE: Vulnerability is on the rise in Pakistan due to rapid depletion of family assets and resources. The inability...
KARACHI: The apex trade body on Monday welcomed a decision of the State Bank of Pakistan to allow clearance of...
Stocks closed flat on Monday following a range-bound session, where investors remained cautious ahead of the central...
Comments