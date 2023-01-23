Chitralis protest power cuts, poor condition of roads

PESHAWAR: The members of Tahafuz Haqooq-e-Chitral have been protesting against prolonged power cuts, poor condition of roads and joint mining policy for the last three days.

People from different walks of life participated in the protest, which is being staged to highlight the problems being faced by the residents of Chitral.

The protesters have set up a camp outside the Peshawar Press Club to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

Tahafuz Haqooq-e-Chitral President Pir Mukhtar, Chitral Development Movement Chairman Waqas Ahmad, Prof Ismail Wali, Liaqat Ali, Qazi Naseem, Qari Shams-ur-Rahman and a good number of Chitralis attended the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that the protest was being staged against the prolonged electricity outages, dilapidated conditions of roads, illegal mining and some other issues.

They said that the poor condition of the road had made travel unsafe for the commuters during the harsh weather conditions in the Upper and Lower Chitral districts.

The unannounced power cuts, the protesters said, had also made life miserable for them during the winter season. The local elected representatives had repeatedly raised the issues on the floor of the provincial assembly in the last five years, but to no avail, they complained.

However, the protesters said that ever since the Pakistan Democratic Movement of which Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl is also a part had come to power the relevant ministries showed some positive response to their applications regarding the prolonged electricity loadshedding and the dilapidated conditions of the roads in Chiral.

They said the outgoing provincial government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not bother to solve the issues being faced by the residents of Chitral.

The protesters threatened that they would stage a protest outside the National Assembly if their demands were not accepted.