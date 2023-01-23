‘Shortage’ of POL: Roads wear deserted look in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Karakoram Highway, Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road and other major arteries wore a deserted look on Sunday after the filling stations suspended supply of petroleum products to the transporters and motorists.

“Our district, which has already been reeling owing to the closure of compressed natural gas stations since the start of this month, now came to a complete standstill after the petroleum products shortage,” said Manzoor Shah Kazmi, a taxicab driver.

The filling stations in the city and its suburbs announced to suspend the supply of petrol and diesel to transporters and motorists a day earlier.

And a small number of motorists and transporters could get diesel and petrol after waiting for hours in queues in lines for hours on Saturday evening and night.

“Over 70 percent of taxicabs drivers are without work since the federal government closed the CNG stations in the Hazara Division from January 1,” Manzoor Shah said.

He added that the government should immediately order the reopening of CNG stations to overcome the petroleum crisis to some extent and bring life to a normalcy.

When approached, the owners of the filling stations said that the companies had cut their daily supply by 75 percent, which created the shortage of the petroleum products in the district. “And the prevailing shortage will come to an end only after the companies restore the daily quota,” one of the managers of the filling stations said.