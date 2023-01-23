Woman killed, two arrested in Jamrud

JAMRUD: A woman was killed in crossfire between two rival parties sub-tehsil Malaguri of Jamrud subdivision here on Sunday and the police later arrested two accused.
The families of Mane Khan and Ikram Khan clashed over a land dispute in Morad Dhand area. As a result, Mane Khan’s wife died when hit by bullets.
The police reached the spot and arrested two accused who were sent to lock-up for further investigation.
