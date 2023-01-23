 
Monday January 23, 2023
Peshawar

Couple dies in Bajaur accident

By Our Correspondent
January 23, 2023

KHAR: A couple died in a road accident in Bajaur tribal district on Sunday, local sources said.

In Barang tehsil, a car plunged into a ravine, leaving Khairullah dead and his wife injured. Rescue personnel and locals shifted the victims to a hospital in the Barang area, where the woman also succumbed to her wounds.

