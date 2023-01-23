Man allegedly kills two sisters in Swat

MINGORA: A man here on Sunday allegedly killed his two sisters and injured another one over unknown reasons in Sangota area.

The sources said that one Nasir Khan, son of Nadir Khan, opened fire on his three sisters and killed two of them on the spot while one was injured. The motive behind the incident could not be known.

District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur said that the police arrested the accused and recovered the murder weapon. He said the police had registered a case and started investigation.

The slain women were identified as

Izzat Bibi and Rabia Bibi. The injured Nazo Bibi was taken to a nearby hospital.