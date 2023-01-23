Ceremony marks Chinese New Year

PESHAWAR: A colorful ceremony was arranged in Peshawar on Sunday to mark the advent of the Chinese New Year.

Government officials, political, social figures and others participated in the ceremony organized at the Chinese Cultural Centre — China Window.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Higher Education KP Secretary Dawood Khan, Senator Hidayatullah, Awami National Party leader Samar Haroon Bilour and President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ishaq inaugurated the celebrations.

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, who has served as KP governor in the past, said his party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif played an important role in strengthening Pakistan-China friendship. Organisers said the people of China hosted events all over the world on the occasion of Chinese New Year and this series of events in Peshawar is a clear example of friendship between the people of the two countries.

Other speakers hoped that the Chinese New Year will be a year of China’s progress, achievements and stability in the friendship between Pakistan and China and both countries will achieve economic and economic development.

They said the China

Window in Peshawar signifies a message of friendship, affection and love to the people of China by organizing the celebration of the New Year.

The purpose is, they added, to tell the people of China that like other cities of the country, the people of Peshawar and KP want to strengthen their friendship with the people of China.

The traditional music of KP and China was played and documentaries on Pakistan-China friendship and New Year were screened while a cake was also cut during the ceremony.