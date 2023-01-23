PTI notifies board to award tickets in Hazara

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Sunday notified its parliamentary board to issue tickets to its aspirants for elections in the Hazara Division.

“Thanks to my party, which reposed confidence in me and notified me chairman of the parliamentary board, which will finalise and submit names of aspirants for the national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies in eight districts of division,” former MNA Salah Mohammad Khan told reporters.

The PTI provincial president and former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak notified the parliamentary board for the Hazara Division.

The Hazara’s parliamentary board is led by the former MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan and includes the divisional general secretary Akbar Ayub Khan, presidents and general secretaries of districts’ bodies.

Saleh Khan said that presidents and general secretaries of Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan would move three names from each national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies in their respective districts to the divisional parliamentary board, which would take it with the provincial chapter of party for the final nominations.