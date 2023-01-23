Upper parts of Hazara receive snowfall on 2nd day

MANSEHRA: The upper parts of the Hazara division received heavy snowfall for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

The snowfall, which started on Saturday morning, continued at mountainous parts of Shogran, Kaghan, Siran and Konsh valleys as well as high altitude parts of Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan on the second day.

Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road was blocked to traffic at different places owing to landslides and snowfall and Kaghan Development Authority’s personnel cleared it to traffic and helped motorists to steer their vehicles out of the slippery areas.

The artery linking Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road to Shogran was cleared of snowfall and stranded tourists left for their respective destinations in parts of the country.

Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan also received heavy rains on the second day and also triggered landslides in the mountainous areas.

The division is also under the severe grip of cold owing to continuous rains in the low-lying and snowfall in the high-altitude parts of the division.