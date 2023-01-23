16pc of GDP needed to achieve SDGs

Islamabad : Annual spending of about 16 percent of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be required until 2030 from the public and private sectors combined to help achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SDGs, otherwise known as the Global Goals, are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

Pakistan secured a score of 55.6 under the SDGs' global index against a far better regional average of 63.3 and is even lower than regional peers Bangladesh's 56.2 and India's 58.1.

A dedicated SDGs Section in the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives is conti­nuously monitoring and coordinating as a national coordinating entity and the latest data indicates that concerted efforts coupled with consistent financial resources are needed to further improve performance to achieve SDGs, especially after a couple of tough years due to coronavirus pandemic.

Five task forces in the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are also fully active and operating in line with the policy framework prepared by the federal government.

In order to identify and analyse SDGs gaps to further legislative interventions, the SDGs Secretariat in collaboration with Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) has completed legislative mapping on each goal.

Pakistan affirmed its commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by adopting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as its own national development agenda through a unanimous National Assembly resolution in 2016.