16 gamblers held

Rawalpindi : The police on Sunday arrested 16 gamblers in a cockfight and recovered a stake of Rs38,920, seven gamecocks, and 11 mobile phones from their possession.
New Town police conducted a raid and arrested gamblers identified as Siddiq, Naveed, Arshad, Tanveer, Usman, Khurram, Khalid, Gul Zareen, and Karamat. Similarly, Gujjar Khan police held gamblers identified as Javed, Shamriz, Qayyum, Shahid, Khalil, Aisab Khan, and Babar. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding that gambling is the root cause of other evils. The accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of law, and crackdown against gamblers will continue.
Islamabad : National Commission for Human Rights has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision in which the apex court...
Rawalpindi : Reducing the number of 46 union councils in Rawalpindi is a conspiracy to deprive the people and the...
Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts hosted an exciting one-day candle-making workshop on its...
Islamabad : Keeping its legacy, Millennium Education organized Pakistan’s largest Teacher Development Conference TDC...
Islamabad : There is a need to understand the peculiar point preached by Sufis that how they build a special...
Islamabad : Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of, the Sustainable Development Policy Institute, has remarked...
Comments