Gangs of street criminals busted

Islamabad: The Karachi Company police station has arrested a member of a bike lifter gang and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession, police said.

The Karachi Company police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting incidents. The accused was identified as Muhammad Sufyan. Police team also recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession. Cases were already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Senior police officials appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed the police teams to intensify efforts against criminals involved in cars and motorbikes lifting incidents.

Meanwhile, Phulgran police have arrested a member of a mobile theft gang and recovered two stolen mobile phones from his possession. The police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements involved in bike and car lifting incidents in order to eliminate the crime from the city. The Phulgran police team apprehending a member of a mobile snatching gang involved in numerous incidents.