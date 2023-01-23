MoU signed on provision of free education

LAHORE:An MoU has been signed between Private Schools and Chief Executive Officer of the District Education Authorities (DEAs) Sargodha division to provide completely free education to children for at least 10 years with free books and uniform.

According to a PID press release, the newly-appointed Commissioner Sargodha Marryam Khan evaluated the status of enrolment and drop out ratio at schools across Sargodha Division. She observed that improvement in the subject field was possible through collaboration with various stakeholders particularly private schools associations. Earlier, she had initiated a pilot project at Bhakkar where underprivileged and out-of-school children were admitted at private schools.

The MoU agreement provides provision of completely free education to children for at least 10 years, free books and uniform besides additional support / academic counselling to students to ensure they catch up with the rest of the class. The second step was institutionalisation of the project to ensure continuity. Three-tier committees have been notified at tehil, district and divisional level under the AC, DC and commissioner. The committees include representation from the DEAs, Private School Associations and also the parents of the children.