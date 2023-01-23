Security to Chinese New Year celebrations reviewed

LAHORE:In order to provide foolproof security to the Chinese New Year celebrations, DIG Special Protection Unit visited the Chinese Consulate and residences and reviewed the security arrangements in detail.
He said that on the instructions of IG Punjab, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, foolproof security was provided for the Chinese in the entire Punjab and strict security measures were taken in this regard. He said that every aspect of security was carefully reviewed to make the Chinese sensitive places foolproof. This was the reason as no untoward incident had been seen on the occasion of Chinese New Year night and the credit went to hardworking and dutiful personnel.
