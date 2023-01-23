LAHORE:Quran Khawani for the departed soul of late Capt (r) Sher Alam Mahsud, ex-federal secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, was held at Punjab Civil Officers Mess, GOR-1, here Saturday. Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan, ACS (Home) Capt (r) Asadullah Khan, ACS (South Punjab) Saqib Zafar, Justice (r) Khalilur Rehman Ramday, Federal Secretary (Interior) Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Federal Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, former chief secretaries Naveed Akram Cheema, Khizar Gondal, Capt (r) Zahid Saeed, former bureaucrat Taimur Azmat Osman, former secretary ECP Babur Yaqoob, former SMBR Babur Hayat Tarar, Justice Rashid, former IG Shoaib Dastgir, Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan, DC Lahore Muhammad Ali, GM Sikander, Col Malik Zia, Gen (r) Tauqeer, Kh Shamail, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Ahmad Raza Sarwar, Asim Imdad Ali, Saif Anjum, Nabeel Awan, Tariq Najeeb Najmi, Secretary Office of the Ombudsman Punjab Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, Commissioner Lahore Aamir Jaan, Sohail Shahzad, Sohail Ashraf, Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Capt (r) Naseem Nawaz, Capt (r) Javed Akbar, Shafiq Hussain Bukhari, Muzaffar Mahmood, Dr Nasir Jamal Pasha, Rao Tahseen, Ahmad Malik, Maj (r) Tariq Shafi, Dr Aamir, Nadir Chatta, Moazam Shah, federal and provincial secretaries, retired members of the judiciary, armed forces and people from different walks of life appreciated the valuable services of late Sher Alam Mahsud and extended their condolences to his family. Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, offered a special prayer for the deceased.