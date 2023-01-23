Measures to promote art, craft in country stressed

LAHORE:Speakers at the third Art & Craft Exhibition have stressed special measures for promotion of art and craft in the country, which will help open up new vistas of the art and culture sector.

The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition was held at Alhamra Art Council, The Mall, by a group of institutions and the Lahore Arts Council, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The speakers said that educational institutions and teachers could play a crucial role in promotion of art and craft among the young generation, especially students of institutions of higher learning.

Addressing the ceremony, Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairman Raziuddin Ahmad said that the current exhibition was reflective of new generation’s aspirations and their creative faculties. He said seeing enthusiasm and organised efforts of the group, the Lahore Arts Council decided to join hands with it for organising a festival to promote art and craft in the country.

Well-known artist and poet Shahnawaz Zaidi told the audience that art stirs hidden capabilities of human beings and helps people to become successful professionals. He said students had more opportunities available to them and they could play a proactive role in promotion of art and craft in society.

Known cartoonist Javed Iqbal said that educational institutions mostly ignore co-curricular and extracurricular activities, though these are a must for their educational growth on sound footing. He said the group of institutions was playing a unique role in promotion of art and craft in society. He said art was a complete discipline like medical and engineering, and it should be given equal importance.

The group Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram said that every individual has hidden creative abilities, and teachers and enabling environment of educational institutions bring out and polish that potential. He said it was a responsibility of teachers to not only impart education to students but also prepare them for entering the practical life.

Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Zulfikar Ali Zulfi said that there was a great need to promote art and craft in the country and the UGIs was definitely playing its role effectively.

Director General Archives Dr Kanwal Khalid said that the difference between art and science subjects was narrowing in the modern age and now both are considered equally important for establishment of a good society. Renowned artist Mahboob Ali also spoke.

Later, the guests and visitors viewed the art pieces and scientific projects of students and appreciated their works.