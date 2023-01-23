Dry forecast

BY Our correspondent

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to continue over upper parts during next few days. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, light rain (light snow over hills) was expected at few places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at Malam Jabba, Dir, Saidu Sharif, Buner, Parachinar, Kakul, Pattan, Balakot, Kalam, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot and Kotli. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -13°C while in Lahore, it was 6.4°C and maximum was 19°C.