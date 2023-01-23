Dry forecast

BY Our correspondent
LAHORE:Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to continue over upper parts during next few days. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, light rain (light snow over hills) was expected at few places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall was recorded at Malam Jabba, Dir, Saidu Sharif, Buner, Parachinar, Kakul, Pattan, Balakot, Kalam, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot and Kotli. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -13°C while in Lahore, it was 6.4°C and maximum was 19°C.
LAHORE:An MoU has been signed between Private Schools and Chief Executive Officer of the District Education...
LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority raided and sealed a fake honey manufacturing unit here Sunday. Authority's Director...
LAHORE:In order to provide foolproof security to the Chinese New Year celebrations, DIG Special Protection Unit...
LAHORE:Quran Khawani for the departed soul of late Capt Sher Alam Mahsud, ex-federal secretary Kashmir Affairs and...
LAHORE:With a view to raising awareness about the developments and opportunities in the chemical sector, Pakistan...
LAHORE:In 2022, the use of drugs could not decrease but there was an increase in drug use, and 503 unidentified...
Comments