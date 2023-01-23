Five of a family among six injured as huts catch fire

LAHORE:Six people were injured when a fire broke out in huts in Gujjar Colony, Defence Road here on Sunday.
Five of the victims belonged to the same family. According to the rescue sources, the fire suddenly broke out in a hut in Gujjar Colony which engulfed many other huts. Six people were burnt and shifted to hospital.
Rescuers brought the fire under control. Five members of the same family, Rehan, Allah Wasaya, Aamir, Zahra and their mother Maqbool Bibi were among the victims. A person named Afnan was also burnt. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.
