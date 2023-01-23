Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter

LAHORE:A man shot dead his wife and daughter and committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in the Liaqatabad police area on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Mohsan Masih, 42, his wife Maria, 30, and their three-year-old daughter Hania. A 35-year-old man was also injured in the same incident who was later identified as Azhar Khokhar, son of Albert.

Police said that the accused came to Pastor Azhar Khokhar's house near Dhalla Bazaar, Liaqatabad where he had a bitter conversation with his wife and got angry. He whipped out his weapon and opened fire, killing his wife Maria and daughter Hania and committed suicide. Azhar Khokhar also sustained bullet wounds. He was shifted to the hospital where his condition was said to be critical. The bodies were shifted to the morgue.

accidents: Four people were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 974 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, four people died, whereas 1,030 were injured. Around 542 people having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 488 minor injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

clubbed to death by employee: A 32-year-old man was killed by his employee with club in the limits of Manawan police on Sunday. The victim identified as Abid died on the spot. The incident took place in Maral Mari village, Manawan. The victim Abid had scolded the accused Ranjha for shirking work on which he nursed a grudge against him. On the day of the incident, the accused thrashed his owner up with club resulting into his instant death. The accused fled the scene.

The accused Ranjha used to feed the animals in the victim's haveli.