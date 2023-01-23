Five hostages recovered during operation against outlaws

SUKKUR: Five abductees were recovered by Ghotki police during an operation against the outlaws. SSP Ghotki Tanveer Hussain Tunio said that Ghotki Police destroyed some 50 hideouts during the operation and recovered five abductees from the captivity of the criminals.

The abductees included Hussain Ahmed from Pishin, Saeed Ahmed from Punjab, Molvi Asmatullah from Rajanpur, Khalil-Rehman from Hyderabad and Muhammad Bakhash Tanghwani from Kandhkot.

Tarriq, a resident of Kasur, was recovered from the captivity of criminals in the Katcha area of Ravaanti five days ago and he informed the police about the presence of other victims in the captivity of the criminals, said the SSP, adding that Ghotki Police had used drone cameras and armored vehicles in the operation.

He said that the kidnappers trapped the flood victims in the garb of aid providers. They contacted the flood victims through phone calls and asked them to come to a desolated place to receive ration bags, where from, they abducted them.