Principal booked for allegedly threatening DEO

LAKKI MARWAT: A school principal has been booked for allegedly threatening a senior official of the Education Department over the transfer issue of a teacher. The police said a case was registered on the complaint of District Education Officer (DEO) Muhammad Ilyas Khan lodged with Ghaznikhel Police Station.

The complainant alleged that Khalid Wahab, the principal of Government Higher Secondary School Tajazai, came to his office on January 11 and demanded the transfer of a teacher Irshadullah from Government High School Paharkhel Pacca to his school in Tajazai despite a ban on postings and transfers.

The DEO accused the principal of using abusive language against him and violating the office decorum, alleging the principal also threatened him with dire consequences in the presence of his subordinates, media persons and Ghaznikhel Tehsil mayor. When contacted by this correspondent, Khalid Wahab rejected the allegations, saying there had been a shortage of teachers at the school since long and he had visited the DEO to have the issue addressed. He added that he along with the students' parents had visited the DEO office but to no avail.

The principal alleged that he along with the parents of the students approached Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariqullah to help resolve the teachers' shortage issue at the school, who, too, directed the DEO to do the needful, but in vain. Regarding the transfer issue of the teacher, Irshadullah, he said he and the headmaster of GHS Paharkhel Pacca gave no objection certificates and got the demand approved by the committee constituted by the DEO office, but despite that the DEO was citing the ban. He alleged that one teacher, Obaidullah, was transferred during the ban.

Accusing the DEO of a bias, he alleged that while signing his personal file, the same DEO had testified that he (the principal) was an honest official and dutiful but after a few days he reported to the police and accused him of being unprofessional.