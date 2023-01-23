NCA holds degree show

Rawalpindi: The National College of Arts (NCA) on Sunday held Degree Show 2022 for its graduating batch, here at the Rawalpindi Campus.
The event was inaugurated by Czech Ambassador Tomas Smetanka along with NCA Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Murtaza Jafri. French Attache for Culture and Cooperation Dylan Gelard also joined the event. Talking to media persons, Prof. Dr Murtaza Jafri emphasised on the importance of art and design education in the society. "Every year we welcome a batch of aspiring young artists with varied backgrounds, individual experiences and inspirations and after four or five years of their stay at the NCA, these individuals craft for themselves a new
identity defined through their art", the vice chancellor said.
