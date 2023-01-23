Increasing number of UCs in Rawalpindi demanded

Rawalpindi: Reducing the number of 46 union councils in Rawal­pindi is a conspiracy to deprive the people and the workers of political parties of their due rights.

These views were expressed by Dr. Malik Maqbool Ahmad Khan, founder and Vice Chairmen’s Alliance Punjab and Provincial General Secretary of Muslim Students Federation Punjab, while talking to the Vice chairmen and councilors of various union councils, says a press release.

He demanded of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court and the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan to take immediate notice of this initiative.

Dr. Maqbool Ahmad Khan said that the number of union councils in Islamabad was increased from 50 to 102 and then to 150. Accordingly, the number of 46 union councils in Rawalpindi city should have been increased to 92, but instead it has been reduced to 31, which shows a double standard.