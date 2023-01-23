Fake honey making unit sealed

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided and sealed a fake honey manufacturing unit here Sunday. Authority's Director General Mudassir Riaz said that on a tip off, the authority raided a unit in the Badami Bagh area where fake honey was being prepared at filthy location using open colours and chemicals. The PFA team took into custody 550 bottles of fake honey buckets and machinery from the unit.
World has entered 2023 with Cold War 2.0. China is the prime target of hegemonic powers. Hence, it is anticipated that...
SUKKUR: Five abductees were recovered by Ghotki police during an operation against the outlaws. SSP Ghotki Tanveer...
MINGORA: Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Sunday said that the government would soon start work on the...
PESHAWAR: A colorful ceremony was arranged in Peshawar on Sunday to mark the advent of the Chinese New Year....
LAKKI MARWAT: A school principal has been booked for allegedly threatening a senior official of the Education...
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial chief and former minister for defence Pervez Khattak on Sunday said that...
Comments