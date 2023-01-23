 
Monday January 23, 2023
Fake honey making unit sealed

By INP
January 23, 2023

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided and sealed a fake honey manufacturing unit here Sunday. Authority's Director General Mudassir Riaz said that on a tip off, the authority raided a unit in the Badami Bagh area where fake honey was being prepared at filthy location using open colours and chemicals. The PFA team took into custody 550 bottles of fake honey buckets and machinery from the unit.

