Missing Cameroon journalist found dead

YAOUNDÉ: A popular Cameroon radio journalist who had been missing following what a media rights group called an abduction has been found dead, his employer said on Sunday.

“I went to Ebogo (15 kilometres north of Yaounde) early this morning where I saw and recognised the body of Martinez Zogo. The prosecutor´s deputy was present and his wife was there to identify him,” Amplitude FM radio told AFP.

The death was confirmed to AFP by a police source who spoke on condition of anonymity. Social media has been awash with posts following his disappearance and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) had “condemned the brutal abduction of a journalist” and asked authorities to do everything to find him.