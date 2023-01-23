Man loses testicle in France pension crackdown

PARIS: A French policeman dealt a man with a camera such a strong truncheon blow during pension reform protests this week that he had to have a testicle amputated, the man´s lawyer said Sunday.

Images and footage from Thursday’s demonstrations circulating online shows a policeman hitting a man on the ground between the legs, and then leaving. The man is seen holding a camera. Lawyer Lucie Simon said she was filing a complaint on behalf of her client, a 26-year-old Franco-Spanish engineer who was taking pictures of the gathering, for “voluntary violence that led to mutilation by a person vested with public authority”. “It was such a strong blow that he had to have a testicle amputated,” she said, adding that the engineer was still in hospital.