Man loses testicle in France pension crackdown

PARIS: A French policeman dealt a man with a camera such a strong truncheon blow during pension reform protests this week that he had to have a testicle amputated, the man´s lawyer said Sunday.
Images and footage from Thursday’s demonstrations circulating online shows a policeman hitting a man on the ground between the legs, and then leaving. The man is seen holding a camera. Lawyer Lucie Simon said she was filing a complaint on behalf of her client, a 26-year-old Franco-Spanish engineer who was taking pictures of the gathering, for “voluntary violence that led to mutilation by a person vested with public authority”. “It was such a strong blow that he had to have a testicle amputated,” she said, adding that the engineer was still in hospital.
YAOUNDÉ: A popular Cameroon radio journalist who had been missing following what a media rights group called an...
MOGADISHU: A huge blast tore through buildings near the mayor´s office in central Mogadishu on Sunday, with gunfire...
PARIS: Thirty women political prisoners in Iran, including a Franco-Iranian academic and the daughter of a former...
MOSCOW: Moscow’s forces are pushing towards two towns in Ukraine´s Zaporizhzhia region, where fighting intensified...
NEW YORK: From CNN to the Washington Post, US media are facing tough times, as a series of outlets have announced...
ADDIS ABABA: Eritrean troops have left the ancient city of Axum in Tigray but remain in two other towns in the...
Comments