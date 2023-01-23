Aleppo building collapse kills 16

ALEPPO, Syria: A building collapsed Sunday in Syria’s war-damaged second city of Aleppo, killing 16 people including children, authorities and media reported.Much of Aleppo was destroyed during Syria’s conflict that began nearly 12 years ago and left many of the remaining structures in a decrepit state.

“The number of victims of the residential building collapse... has risen to 16 dead”, said state news agency SANA. Only one person had been rescued alive from the rubble of the five-storey building which was home to seven families, Syria´s interior ministry said. It was not immediately clear if anyone else had survived the tragedy in the city which was Syria’s pre-war commercial hub.