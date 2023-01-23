Erdogan announces elections for May 14

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Turkey’s elections will be held on May 14 -- a month earlier than scheduled -- according to a video shared by his office Sunday.
“This is not an early election but bringing it forward,” Erdogan said in a video from his meeting with young people in Bursa this weekend, shared by the presidency. Erdogan said he would use his authority to go for elections on May 14 -- an adjustment he said was decided considering school exams.
The May 14 election date was also supported by opposition alliance still arguing over the choice of a united candidate against the 68-year-old leader. An opposition party source told AFP this week that their joint candidate would be announced in February.
