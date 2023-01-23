Waheed retains Rashid Habib Memorial title

KARACHI: Karachi's Waheed Baloch on Sunday successfully defended his title in the 12th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament winning it by a solitary stroke here at the Karachi Golf Club.

A local pro who is popular among both players and caddies, Waheed carded an impressive final round acore of three-under par 69 to finish with an overall aggregate of 277 (-11).

It turned out to be a tense final round with Lahore’s Muhammad Shehzad and Pakistan No.1 Shabbir Iqbal, also in the hunt for the coveted title till the last hole.

It was Waheed who made a great start in the final round of the Rs10 million championship as he made four birdies in the first 10 holes to surge ahead of Shehzad and Shabbir. He made birdies on holes 4, 7 and 8 on the front nine and then another one on the 10th hole. He made a bogey on the par-5 14th but made pars on the last four holes to keep the duo of Shehzad and Shabbir at bay. Shehzad carded 70 in the final round to finish as runner-up with an aggregate of 278 (-10). Shabbir made a push for the title on the back nine with birdies on holes 14 and 18 but had to contend with the third position with an aggregate of 279 (-9). His final round score was 68.

The best round of the day came from the seasoned Muhammad Munir who carded 66 to finish fifth just behind Matloob Ahmed. He was followed by Ansar Mehmood while Hamza Amin carded 68 to finish at seventh place.

The championship concluded with a well-attended prize distribution ceremony. Chief of Naval Staff, Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest. He presented trophies and prize money to winners. Also present at the occasion was Abbas D. Habib, Chairman, Bank AL Habib.