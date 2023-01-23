Eight shops sealed as action begins against sale of flour at high rates

After kicking off a campaign to ensure the sale of wheat flour at fixed rates in the city, the city administration has sealed eight shops for selling flour at high rates and took action against 85 others.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has directed all the deputy commissioners of the city to strictly enforce the prices of flour fixed by the government. On directions of the commissioner, a total fine of Rs397,000 was imposed on 85 traders. According to a statement issued on Sunday, all the seven deputy commissioners of the city submitted reports to the Commissioner Office on their action against violators of flour price fixed by the government.

Action was taken against 24 traders in District South, 30 in District East and 11 in District West. In Central and Malir districts each, action was taken against 10 traders. In District South, a fine of Rs200,000 was imposed on flour sellers flouting the fixed rates of flour and three shops were sealed.

In District East, a total fine of Rs310,000 was imposed with three shops sealed. In District Malir, two shops were sealed and a fine of Rs30,000 was imposed. In District Central, a fine of Rs10,000 was imposed on traders flouting the government price of flour.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Karachi commissioner to take all possible measures to control inflation. He issued the directive on Thursday after he was presented with the price list of vegetables and fruits.