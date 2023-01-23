Notice issued to education secy on plea against job denial

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to the education secretary and others on a petition against the non-issuance of appointment letter to a government teacher on the basis of her domicile.

Petitioner Surayya said she had applied for the post of government private teacher in District West, but despite clearing all the tests and interviews, she was denied the appointment letter on the basis of her District East domicile.

Her counsel Usman Farooq said that appointments in grade-15 and above can be made irrespective of the district domicile, so the government action as regards the denial of job on the basis of another district’s domicile is not in accordance with the law.

He requested that the court direct the education department to issue the appointment letter to the petitioner in accordance with the law. After the preliminary hearing of the petition, the court issued notices to the advocate general, the education secretary and others, calling for their comments.

Journalists hostel

The SHC also issued notices to the AG, the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and others on a petition seeking the allotment of land for journalists hostel.

Mohammad Ismail Rajput said in the petition that Journalists Welfare Association had applied for a piece of land in accordance with the land grant policy in Korangi Town for the purpose of the construction of a journalists hostel, but the application was yet to be decided.

He said the association is ready and willing to comply with the requisite requirements, and to make the payment in accordance with the land grant policy, but the revenue department is not considering the application that is pending since 2015.

He requested the court to direct the revenue department to decide the application for land allotment. After the preliminary hearing of the petition, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi issued notices to the KDA revenue department and others, calling for their comments to be filed on February 8.