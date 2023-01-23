Results of LG elections signal PTI’s downfall, say PPP leaders

The residents of Karachi have rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after they were given the opportunity to vote in fair elections. Sindh Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, who is also a senator, stated this in a press statement issued on Sunday.

He said former prime minister Imran Khan during his stint in power had hoodwinked the people of Karachi who in turn did not vote in favour of the PTI candidates in the latest local government polls.

He claimed that the people of Karachi had not got any benefit during the PTI's regime. Not a single brick for any new development project had been laid in Karachi during the PTI regime after Khan announced a Rs1,100 billion uplift package for the city, Mehdi said.

He stated that the people of Karachi had massively suffered during the PTI's rule due to unemployment and hike in the prices of essential products. He lamented that discord in society aggravated while Pakistan was also isolated on the diplomatic front during the PTI's regime.

The PPP leader recalled that the GDP growth of the country had become negative during the PTI's regime. He said the exploitation of the poor had become unbearable during the PTI's regime as its government only extended undue favours to the cronies of Khan.

Mehdi predicted that the PTI would face a similar defeat in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa because Khan would not get invisible support this time. The people of Karachi had come to know the reality of the PTI chairman, he said.

In a separate statement, Sindh Minister for Boards and Universities Ismail Rahoo said the defeat of the PTI in the recent local government polls indicated the decreasing popularity graph of Khan in the country.

He said the well-educated people of Karachi this time voted in favour of the PPP and rejected the PTI. He said the results of the recently-held local government polls in Karachi indicated that the downfall of the PTI chairman had begun.