Special camp held for children’s assessment by doctors and therapists

The Circle: Caring for Children organised an open house at the Haque Academy on Saturday. The open house was a one-day camp where children were assessed by doctors and therapists. Art and music activities were also arranged for the occasion.

The Circle CEO and Chief Therapist Sadaf Mateen said the developmental camp is a circle of connection because they are connecting all the professionals under one roof. “The purpose is to provide all facilities under one roof.”

Sadaf said if a child starts speaking late, or having difficulty in reading or writing, or if there is any developmental delay or cognitive impairment, her organisation decides the way forward after psychologist assessment.

She said the Haque Academy was very kind to allow them to organise their event at their place. Parents are always concerned about their children, and at The Circle all these services are available under one roof, she added.

“All the facilities that are otherwise very costly are available at the camp at a very low cost,” she pointed out. She said parents leave with a diagnosis or without one. The purpose of the camp is awareness, she added.

She remarked that the camp is one of its kind. She explained that they are developing a model for other organisations as well. She mentioned that volunteers at the camp were from the SOS Villages and the Kiran Foundation, which were also on board.

Sadaf said that the purpose of holding such events in a pleasant environment is to reduce the stigma and taboo related to child health issues. She said that if there is no solution, it will always remain a taboo.

The Circle is a therapy centre for children with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, speech and language impairment, and other learning disorders. The services provided at the camp were speech therapy assessment, developmental assessment and reading assessment.

“These are all related to allied health sciences,” said The Circle General Manager Arooba Farid, who is also a clinical psychologist. She explained that allied health sciences are associated with but are not exactly medical sciences.

If there are speech-related issues or developmental delays in a child’s growth, she pointed out, it is something that is not medical in nature. “We work on that.”

At the camp there were medical services such as paediatric consultation, psychiatric consultation, dentistry consultation and dietary consultation, as well as blood labs. A large number of parents attended the camp where they got their children assessed in a very friendly environment.

Paediatrician Syed Tahir Ali stressed on parents’ education, saying that mothers’ education is very important for children’s growth. He said that if mothers are made aware of their children’s health, they can go to any lengths for their protection.

He also stressed on not administering antibiotics, especially to children. “People are using it left, right and centre. Hardly one out of 10 children needs antibiotics,” he pointed out. He said that no antibiotic has any role in the management of Covid-19. All medicines have side effects, he added.

Haematologist Dr Farrukh Hassan said that there are diseases among infants that are preventable if diagnosed at an early stage. “If those diseases are diagnosed at a very early stage, they don’t hinder their developmental process.”

As for school-going children, he also stressed on mothers’ education. He said mothers are far more observant than fathers. “Even if a father is a doctor, he can’t give as much attention as a mother does.”

He gave the example of anaemia, saying that it is an iron deficiency caused by low-iron diet among children. He pointed out that anaemia can affect a child’s concentration, growth and sleep patterns. He stressed on regular check-ups and parents’ education to conveniently address such diseases.