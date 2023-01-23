Almost ruined

Just when Pakistani cricket fans were hoping to see a major tournament on our soil once again, the BCCI triggered a controversy over the location of the Asia Cup 2023, calling for it to be moved to a ‘neutral’ venue. While the toournament is still set to be held in Pakistan and the teams for the competition have been announced, it was sad to see the Indo-Pak political rivalry, yet again, getting in the way of our sporting rivalry.

India, Pakistan matches produce a thrill like no other. It would be great if from now on both sides could settle their disputes amicably and not turn our healthy sporting rivalry into a proxy for our political fights.

Nida Ali

Karachi