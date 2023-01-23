Dowry culture

Our society has made the process of marriage much more onerous than it ought to be, particularly for women and the poor. Underprivileged families looking to marry their daughters have to, in many cases, pay a hefty price to the groom’s family.

Many think that dowry is a thing of the past when, in fact, it is the norm in many areas of our country. Although the constitution restricts this practice, the prohibition is hardly, if ever, enforced. We need to stop this culture that makes girls an economic liability for their families.

Ainee Munir

Lahore