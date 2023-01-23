Our worst mistake

This letter refers to the article ‘Falling from grace’ (January 20, 2023) by Raoof Hassan. It seems unfair to put all the blame for our current economic predicament on the PDM government. We did not reach this stage overnight nor did the malaise begin in the months since the PDM took power. Many of our current woes have their roots in the PTI era.
Flawed economic decisions made by the PTI government have taken the country and its economy to its nadir. Imran Khan and his fellow Insafians piled up egregious levels of debt, with little to no development to show for it. Why should the same lot be given another chance to run our affairs? We must learn important lessons from our past mistakes and mend our ways.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
