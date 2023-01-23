Carte blanche

The Indian government and security forces have a lengthy history of committing atrocities against the people of Kashmir. The use of disproportionate force against peaceful rallies and demonstrations has been one of the most serious human right violations committed by the Indian government. Unarmed people have frequently been killed and injured when security personnel have used live bullets, pellet guns and tear gas against them. The use of torture and arbitrary imprisonment by the Indian government is a serious problem as well.
These cruel methods have had a significant negative influence on the region’s economy and social structure as well causing widespread dread and anguish among the populace. While some in the international community have called on India to cease their persecution of Kashmiris, no concrete measures have been enforced against the country. It would seem that might maketh right when it comes to international affairs.
Subhana Jamil
Islamabad
